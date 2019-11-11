Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE ACCESS: The view from Tamarind Drive into Ballina Fair Shopping Centre.
FUTURE ACCESS: The view from Tamarind Drive into Ballina Fair Shopping Centre. Javier Encalada
Business

New access proposed for popular shopping centre

Javier Encalada
by
11th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Fair Shopping Centre is planning for a new entrance for vehicles, with a development application submitted to build a new slip lane at Tamarind Dr.

Construction of the new entry and exit from Tamarind Dr at the northern end of the site into the existing car parking area, plus alterations to the existing parking facilities, requires consent from Ballina Shire Council.

Traffic and parking considerations included in the proposal explain that the slip lane would "improve the traffic flows through the site and reduce the loads on the existing accesses to/from Kerr St and Owen St".

The report was prepared for the shopping centre owner, RI Property Fund Pty, by Ardill Payne and Partners.

A spokeswoman from Ballina Fair Shopping centre said the centre's owner was always looking to improve and enhance the customer experience, as evidenced by the recent opening of the new Southern Mall.

"With the ongoing growth of the shopping centre and the local community, Ballina Fair have identified the opportunity to improve the entry and exit from the shopping centre," the spokeswoman said.

"The improvement of access to the northern car park will further benefit those customers who live at River Oaks, Ferngrove, North Creek, Ballina Heights and neighbouring suburbs.

"The proposed new access will reduce the vehicle movements to and from the existing accesses, and will significantly improve vehicle flows and movement in and around the centre."

The centre opened in 1989 with a single entry at Fox St. In 2007, the Kerr St entry was added with improved traffic lights at this entry.

"For the next stage, Ballina Fair applied for a DA to provide easier access via a slip lane to the northern car park," the spokeswoman said.

ballina ballina fair shopping centre ballina shire council da development application
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: All the schools that are closed due to bushfires

        LIST: All the schools that are closed due to bushfires

        Community THE NSW Department of Education has confirmed a number of closures across Northern NSW.

        'Neighbours started frantically yelling at me to get out'

        premium_icon 'Neighbours started frantically yelling at me to get out'

        Community 'Embers had come out the front and lawns were on fire'

        27 photos that reveal just how dry it is around Lismore

        premium_icon 27 photos that reveal just how dry it is around Lismore

        Weather Blue skies week after week are taking a toll on our landscape

        It's complicated: Rubbish removal post bushfires explained

        It's complicated: Rubbish removal post bushfires explained

        Community Council say there was a high percentage of asbestos sites

        • 11th Nov 2019 9:31 AM