New 68-lot residential development approved

RICHMOND Valley Council has approved a proposed 68-lot residential development in Broadwater, at the council’s last ordinary meeting of 2019.

The development application lodged by Ardill Payne and Partners in February 2019, proposed a subdivision to create 68 residential lots ranging from 667 sqm to 1126 sqm, and one primary production residue lot of 14.53 hectares.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the council had voted unanimously to approve the development.

“As the development was larger than 50 lots, councillors were required to formally consider this proposal rather than delegating authority to the general manager,” Cr Mustow said.

The new subdivision will involve earthworks and construction of stormwater, sewer, water supply, and road infrastructure to cater for future housing construction on the site.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council’s planning staff had recommended the approval of the proposal subject to a range of conditions to ensure planning requirements were met and environmental impacts were minimised.

“The development proposal was reviewed in consultation with external State Government agencies, including Roads and Maritime Services (RMS), Essential Energy, NSW Department of Primary Industries, NSW Rural Fire Service, as well as the district water provider, Rous County Council,” he said.

Conditions on the development construction phase included limits on construction hours, sediment and erosion control measures, waste management, a traffic control plan, and dust suppression measures while the construction of appropriate stormwater management infrastructure, traffic management, powerline relocation, and staging of the land release were imposed on the final development.

Mr Macdonald said the council’s water and sewer team had confirmed sufficient water capacity to support the 68 residential lots.

“However, to ensure there is ample water supply capacity it was recommended to stage the development to align with Rous County Council upgrades scheduled to be completed by 2022,” he said.

“Overall, council is positive about the potential of this development to provide more housing options in the Mid Richmond to satisfy increasing demand,” Cr Mustow said.