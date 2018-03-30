New $5.7 million roundabout will have 'enormous benefits'

CONSTRUCTION of a new roundabout at the intersection of Bayshore Drive and Ewingsdale Road is set to commence late April.

The roundabout project is a major piece of infrastructure which has been jointly funded by the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund ($2.6 million) and the Byron Shire Council ($3.1 million), costing $5.7 million.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said the council was pleased to announce SEE Civil Pty Ltd was the successful tenderer.

"We are now moving forward with the final pre-construction processes prior to commencing the work,” he said.

"When finished, this new roundabout will have enormous benefits for everyone who visits the Arts and Industrial Estate including residents, business owners, employees and customers who will experience safer and more efficient traffic flow at this notorious intersection,” he said.

According to Council's Infrastructure Services Director, Phil Holloway, work on the new roundabout is expected to take around nine months to complete, weather permitting.

"SEE Civil's program of works is scheduled for completion by 20 December 2018, including an allowance for wet weather, so we are hopeful that it will be open before Christmas,” Mr Holloway said.

Works will be completed in two main stages.

The first stage being the construction of the portion of the new roundabout on the southern side of Ewingsdale Road, to limit traffic disruption. This is expected to take around three months to complete.

Stage two involves connecting the existing lanes on Ewingsdale Road to the southern portion in stage one. Traffic will be disrupted and detoured during this time.

"We will be working hard to minimise disruption and delays, and will increase all our communication efforts through signage, media and website information so our community and visitors are kept up to date with what is going on,” he said.