New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

TRAVELLING south from the Northern Rivers is about to get a little easier with the Woolgoolga to Ballina project team gearing up to open a 36 kilometre section of new, dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said the opening brings with it the bypass of South Grafton and Ulmarra and a complete run of dual carriageway from Woolgoolga to Maclean.

“As part of the opening, motorists will have access to new northbound and southbound rest areas at Pine Brush, and the split interchanges at Tyndale and Glenugie will be open in their permanent arrangement,” Ms Zycki said.

“The new section will have a higher posted speed limit of 110 kilometres per hour, meaning faster and more reliable journeys through the southern part of the upgrade.”

To help explain the upcoming change, an update will be distributed to local residents and made available online at pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au this week.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the project team is unable to host any community drop-in sessions ahead of opening this new section of road.

Community members are encouraged to contact the team on 1800 778 900 (dial 1) or email w2b@pacificcomplete.com.au for more information about the upcoming changes.

The upgrade is on track to open in 2020 and new sections will continue to open progressively as they are completed. Transport for NSW will keep the community informed about the timing and staging of traffic changes.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.95 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade on an 80:20 basis.