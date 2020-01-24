Menu
A DA has been lodged for a new 24 hour gym in Lismore.
New 24hr gym planned for Lismore CBD

Cathy Adams
24th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW 24hr gym could soon open at the old Rivers site in Lismore Central Shopping Centre.

Plans were lodged with Lismore City Council on January 15 by Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group for a Stepz Fitness gym.

The gym will occupy the ground floor shop space vacated by Rivers clothing store, which did not reopen after devastating floods in 2017.

Preliminary plans for Stepz Fitness, a 24hr gym proposed for Lismore Central.
Work to fit out the gym is valued at $80,000.

The 341sq m property has window frontage onto Carrington and Conway streets.

The DA states members will be given access tags to enter the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The gym will employ one person full-time and two people on a casual basis for group training and personal training.

