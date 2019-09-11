New 24/7 gym planned for Lennox Head

STAY ACTIVE: An artist's impression of the new shopping centre proposed for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. The proposed gym would be located in the mezzanine level.

STAY ACTIVE: An artist's impression of the new shopping centre proposed for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. The proposed gym would be located in the mezzanine level. Contributed

A NEW gym and yoga studio will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at the upcoming Epiq Lennox Shopping Centre.

Documents tabled by the developer to Ballina Shire Council explain that the proposal involves the establishment of a gymnasium and yoga studio within the mezzanine tenancy of the approved project.

The proposed gym and yoga facility will have one or two staff members onsite from 7am to 7pm Mondays to Thursdays, 7am to 6pm Fridays and 7am to 11am on Saturdays.

Outside of these hours, there may be personal training staff present on the premises, dependent on member requirements and schedules.

The gym facility will enable individuals to access a range of exercise machines and free weights.

The gym will be unstaffed on Sundays, according to the proposal.

The safe operation of the gym outside the proposed operating hours will be achieved through secure access systems, security camera systems and duress systems.

CCTV cameras will be provided both within the premises and outside the main entrance.

Swipe cards will be provided to patrons of the facility to enable secure 24/7 access to the premises.

Duress lanyards and fixed alarms will be available for patrons utilising the premises outside of the staffed hours.

Background music will be played through the premises through the use of various screens located within the gym area.

Members will not be able to modify sound or channels on the televisions outside of staffed times.

It is expected the gym will contain approximately 15 people during peak times.

The gym will offer a number of circuit style fitness classes for its members in the mornings and afternoons. The classes will comprise a combination of body weight training and free weights for a duration of between 30min and 60min each.

The yoga studio will have four classes per day, starting at 6am, 9.30am, 5.30pm and 6.30pm for 60 minutes each.

Each class will comprise of approximately 12 - 15 people in addition to one instructor.

The retail precinct will also feature a Woolworths supermarket, a BWS bottle shop, 19 speciality retailers and a medical centre.

The centre is located on the corner of Hutley Drive & Snapper Drive, Lennox Head, and it's expected to be open in July 2020.