New $200m funding for drought affected communities

The lack of rain is seeing the normally vibrant green of the Northern Rivers turn to a dusty brown.

The lack of rain is seeing the normally vibrant green of the Northern Rivers turn to a dusty brown. Marc Stapelberg

THE latest $200 million round of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) will be wholly and solely dedicated to helping the communities hardest hit by the crippling drought.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced this as part of the Federal Government's latest package of assistance to combat the drought.

"Communities across the country are suffering from the effects of this prolonged dry-spell and this extra funding will help get local projects and infrastructure work under way to strengthen regional economies, keep tradies in work and money generating through local stores,” Mr McCormack said.

"This kind of support helps ease pressure on drought-affected communities in these difficult times.

"We are here for our regional and rural communities doing it tough through drought and we will continue to support them for as long as it takes through dedicated initiatives such as the BBRF.

"The BBRF is a core plank of our commitment to supporting stronger regions and supporting local jobs by investing in 'shovel-ready' projects across regional Australia.”

Minister for Drought David Littleproud said the projects would see new money flow into rural towns and businesses.

"The BBRF is about building large infrastructure projects that create new jobs and provide opportunities to build on and diversify these communities economic base,” Minister Littleproud said.

"This means more work for local tradies and businesses such as local hardware stores.”

Applications open on 14 November 2019 and close on 19 December 2019.

Successful applicants are expected to be announced in mid-2020. For further information on eligibility and how to lodge an application, visit www.business.gov.au/bbrf.