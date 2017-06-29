New $179,000 vehicle to respond to emergencies

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and Ben Franklin handing over keys of the new SES emergency response vehicle.

MULLUMBIMBY SES have a new tool to help them during an emergency, with the arrival of a $179,000 emergency response vehicle.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin officially presented the SES Mullumbimby Unit with the vehicle.

Mr Grant said the NSW Government is committed to providing emergency services with the state-of-the-art equipment they need to keep communities safe.

"This Government is proud to support the SES and its volunteers with this $179,000 emergency response truck as part of a five year $46 million Operational Fleet funding project,” Mr Grant said.

"This is one of many initiatives the NSW Government is investing in to ensure our NSW SES volunteers can continue the tremendous work they do.”

Mr Franklin thanked the local unit and its volunteers for their outstanding contribution to the community.

"This vehicle will help boost Mullimbimby's team but will also help the surrounding community as they responding to flood, storms and other emergency jobs, quickly and efficiently,” Mr Franklin said.

"NSW SES Mullumbimby Unit is a small but key group of 37 volunteers. In the last 12 months they have responded to 320 requests for assistance, including 31 flood rescues.”

NSW SES Director Regions East Kaylene Jones said the new vehicles will help volunteers carry out important emergency storm response work.

"The Mercedes Benz Light Storm Vehicle is specifically designed to provide light storm response capability and are the first vehicles of this design for the NSW SES,” Ms Jones said.

The flood event of March-April this year caused one of the most significant flooding events in Northern NSW for more than 40 years. Flood levels show that this was the third highest flood on record for Lismore and Tweed Heads and the flood record for Murwillumbah.