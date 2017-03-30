New 133-lot residential estate for Lismore

CONSTRUCTION of a new residential estate in Chilcotts Grass is set to get underway within months after Lismore City Council this month approved the $10.8 million project.

The new subdivision, called Hidden Valley, is located at end of George Drive and Willow Tree Drive, and Taylor Rd to the east - adjacent to the City Acres development.

It will include 133 residential lots mainly sized between 600sqm and 1500sqm, plus four public reserves bordering Tucki Creek.

The area was one of several potential growth pockets identified by Lismore City Council in recent years, along with nearby Pineapple Rd and Invercauld Rd.

The development application was originally lodged in April last year by local town planners Newton Denny Chappelle.

One of the proponents, Matt Summers, said Hidden Valley would deliver a "quality residential development in a well established area close to essential services”.

"Lismore doesn't have an abundance of flat level land and parts of this site has a very easy building contour,” he added.

Details on the construction process was still being finalised but is expected to get underway within four months, with land titles available for sale by the end of the year.

Mr Summers said Lismore boasted a "number of wonderful attributes” as a regional city with core characteristics of a buoyant economy such as a major hospital and university.

At its March meeting Lismore City councillors voted 9-2 in favour of the development, with Greens councillors Vanessa Ekins and Adam Guise opposed.