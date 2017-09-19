30°
News

New $10 note could be in your wallet tomorrow

The new $10 note.
The new $10 note.

THE new $10 banknote enters general circulation tomorrow, and follows the release of the new $5 banknote last year.

The Governor, Philip Lowe, said: 'The launch of the new $10 banknote is a milestone in our program to deliver Australians banknotes at the cutting edge in terms of security against counterfeiting.

"I am pleased that from tomorrow people will start to see the new $10 entering their wallets and pockets, and that it continues the tradition of celebrating two of Australia's most prominent writers."

The design of the new $10 banknote retains images of Dame Mary Gilmore and AB 'Banjo' Paterson and includes elements of their works.

It also is the same size and uses the same colour palette as the existing $10 banknote.

Features introduced with the new $5 banknote are also included on the new $10 banknote to protect against counterfeiting and to maintain public confidence in the banknotes. These include:

  • The top-to-bottom window that contains multiple interactive elements
  • A patch with a rolling colour effect
  • Fluorescent ink
  • Raised printing
  • Tactile feature to assist the vision-impaired community.

The $10 banknote will be the first with the signature of Governor Philip Lowe.

While the existing series of banknotes will be progressively withdrawn from circulation, they will retain their legal tender status and can continue to be used.

The new $50 banknote is expected to enter circulation in late 2018. The remaining denominations in the series will be introduced in subsequent years.

Lismore Northern Star
Which beaches will have shark spotters during the holidays?

Which beaches will have shark spotters during the holidays?

WATCH: Incredible footage of sharks, dolphins, whales and turtles during North Coast drone trials.

Surf Life Saving to join battle for $16m in chopper funds

A stoush over $16 million of asets is playing out in the Supreme Court between the former and new operators of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Old, new operators of Westpac Rescue Helicopter front court

Woolworths goes into damage control over former CEO

Woolworths in damage control over former chief executive

Teachers consider industrial action over contract stoush

Teachers have locked horns with the Catholic diocese over enterprise agreement negotiations.

'We want an agreement that is fair and just'

Local Partners