The proposed site of a new clubhouse at Wollongbar Sports Fields.
Council News

New $1 million home for plateau sports

11th May 2019 12:00 AM
WOLLONGBAR Alstonville Rugby Club is one step closer to having a new home after plans for a $1 million clubhouse were lodged with Ballina Shire Council.

The club plans to move from its current home at Cerreto Circuit in Wollongbar to the Wollongbar Sports Fields at 80 Elvery Lane.

The DA was lodged with the council on April 30 by Newton Denny Chapelle.

The application states a DA was approved by the council for a clubhouse at the sporting fields on October 3, 2014, and a modification approved on July 20, 2017.

However, due to substantial changes to the plans, the council required a new DA.

"Since the original approval and subsequent modification, the rugby club has redesigned their club rooms to accommodate additional sporting groups - Alstonville Cricket Club - and also additional change rooms to accommodate the growth of women's rugby in the area. The facilities have also been redesigned to allow for carnivals and representative sporting events to be held at the site."

 

Plans for the new Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby clubhouse at Wollongbar Sports Fields.
The development will be undertaken in two stages.

Stage 1

  • two canteens - to be used by Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby Club and Alstonville Cricket Club
  • two offices
  • two store rooms
  • toilet facilities
  • club room
  • extensive external viewing areas

Stage 2

  • the construction of additional change rooms to accommodate the increased participation levels of women's rugby in the locality

The new clubhouse is to be constructed of rendered block walls and coloured roofing, and is lowset, the one storey clubhouse having a maximum total height of 4.6 metres and covering almost 783sqm.

It will be located adjacent to rugby and cricket fields.

Two canteens have been proposed to allow different sporting clubs the ability to run canteens independently from each other.

The application states: "The co-location of local sporting clubs within a single building provides a cost effective and sustainable design outcome for the sporting groups in question. and considered to be in the public interest".

No adverse visual impacts are expected.

Issues such as land use conflict, potential land contamination, stormwater management, carparking and security were all addressed in a DA allowing sports fields at the location.

