Never too old to have one last crack

THE Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival got more than it bargained for when not one, but two 'experienced' models turned up to audition.

A 71-year-old Shelly Beach woman wowed the crowd when she rocked a triangle bikini and stilettos, and an 81-year-old man surprised organisers by turning up without warning.

John Higham, from Landsborough, said he wanted to audition because he loved strutting his stuff.

"I thought to myself, 'John, you're in pretty good condition for 81 so have a go and put your foot forward'," he said.

"I just like walking around and showing off what I've got."

Mr Higham was a surprise entrant because he couldn't sent through an electronic application.

"I've been going to do it for a while but all this technology's put me off," he said.

"They wanted us to send photographs and bits and pieces and I had nothing. I don't know how to apply for things and do things and press buttons on computers.

"I'm only good at talking to people, I'm not a press-button person. So I just turned up and said 'sorry, I don't know how to do that'."

Mr Higham's partner, Yvonne, was there to cheer him on at the audition, and he said he'd have lots of supporters "when he gets in".

Mr Higham worked in the entertainment industry in the 70s and 80s, appearing on children's shows and radio programs around Australia, and said he hoped modelling would give him one last crack.

"I've got to come back and do something before they put me away," he laughed.

"I'm 81-going-on-49 so that's good.

"I'm hoping that there's somebody out there that says 'hey John we like you', so I can turn up again."

Mr Higham said he stays fit by working around the house, riding his bike and occasionally going to the gym.

"Around the house Yvonne keeps be busy, she bosses me around and gives me lots of jobs," he said.

"I keep myself very busy."