How council will make the CBD feel like a Melbourne laneway

LANEWAY EXPERIENCE: A previous one off Bay Lane activation from 2014. Council is looking to make this a regular feature of the local cultural landscape with changes to traffic rules in the lane.

LANEWAY EXPERIENCE: A previous one off Bay Lane activation from 2014. Council is looking to make this a regular feature of the local cultural landscape with changes to traffic rules in the lane. Christian Morrow

BYRON Shire Council is looking to bring the vibrant Melbourne Laneway experience to Bay Lane in the CBD.

Traffic changes being considered by the Local Traffic Committee today will look at closing Bay Lane to vehicular access between 5pm to 5am.

The aim is to "create an iconic place making venue in the heart of Byron Bay where patrons come and experience a Melbourne Laneway type feel with pop up stalls, lighting and music."

The changes would not affect access to the carpark at the Eastern end of Bay Lane.

A separate report also recommends changes to loading bay arrangements in the lane to foster its pedestrianisation.

The traffic committee will once again tackle the question of illegal parking in and around Broken Head when they meet today.

Should plans proceed council is proposing to spend upward of $850,000 on Broken Head Reserve Road and Seven Mile Beach Road to prevent illegal parking that hampers traffic flow.

The work would include the installation of bollards along Broken Head Reserve Road to prevent illegal parking opposite driveways and existing parking bays there.

Improvements would also be made to the existing parking bays on Broken Head Reserve Road and Seven Mile Beach Reserve Road at Kings Beach, Brays Beach and Whites Beach.

Both roads would then become Restricted Parking Areas in accordance with Roads and Maritime Service guidelines.

This would include the erection of signage directing drivers to park only within the designated parking bays provided.

Aside from making it easier for enforcement officers to control illegal parking Council believes the imposition of a Restricted Parking Area would help the regulation of parking congestion and significantly reduce the ongoing cost and maintenance associated with the constant replacement of vandalised signs.

A separate report then recommends the establishment of a No Parking Area between 1am to 5am for the full length of Seven Mile Beach Road.