'Never licensed' driver leads police on high speed chase

Highway Patrol was involved in a high speed chase on the Pacific Highway yesterday.

Highway Patrol was involved in a high speed chase on the Pacific Highway yesterday. Trevor Veale

BEHIND the wheel of a stolen car, an unlicensed driver boldly led police on a high speed chase on the North Coast while allegedly under the influence of drugs.

The 30-year-old Queensland man, who police allege never held a licence, caught the attention of police about 9am yesterday when he overtook on unbroken lines while travelling on the Pacific Highway northbound south of Ballina.

Police said officers pursued the grey Toyota Hilux, which reached speeds of up to 150km/hr, along the highway before road spikes were deployed just south of Bangalow.

Hitting the spikes at speed, the ute crashed into the road divider and the driver attempted to evade police on foot.

But officers caught up to the man a short time later.

The man is expected to face court charged with seven offences including drive under the influence of drugs and unlicensed driving.