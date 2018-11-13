Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'GREAT HERO': Invictus Games champion, Nathan Parker, recently visited Wilson Park Primary School to share the lessons he has learned from the games. Pictured from left to right: Tyreece Watts, John Duck and Jesse Moncrieff.
'GREAT HERO': Invictus Games champion, Nathan Parker, recently visited Wilson Park Primary School to share the lessons he has learned from the games. Pictured from left to right: Tyreece Watts, John Duck and Jesse Moncrieff. Sophie Moeller
Sport

'Never give up': Words that inspired Invictus Games champ

by Sophie Moeller
13th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"BE proud of being you, keep going and never give up."

Those were the messages Invictus Games champion, Nathan Parker, was able to share with the students of Wilson Park Public School at Lismore last week.

The school, which caters for children with disabilities from pre-school to Year 12, had been studying the Invictus Games, so there was huge excitement when Mr Parker accepted their invitation to give a talk about his recent experiences.

The school's motto is: 'learn to live' and, like Invictus, 'celebrates difference', so it was no wonder Mr Parker's motivational speech was met with rapturous applause.

Mr Parker presented the students with videos of his track and rowing accomplishments and showed off his three gold and two silver medals.

"I am pretty happy to have won them because I do not see myself as an elite athlete and was not expecting it. The best part of the games was meeting the inspiring people," he said.

There were times when the 500 athletes from 18 countries were in pain during their events, but "they did not give up".

Mr Parker was a trainee pilot with the airforce when he lost his arm after a bus carrying 50 defence academy personnel rolled over.

He spent three weeks recovering in hospital and had a prosthetic arm fitted before going on to complete his airforce training.

One month before the Invictus Games, Mr Parker qualified for his flight instructor's licence with the Northern Rivers Aero Club.

Wilson Park Public School teacher Gail Allan, who organised Mr Parker's visit, said it was an honour to have the athlete at the school as he was one of their "great heroes".

"Be proud of being you, playing sport, coming to this school and wearing your blue uniform. If you keep going, that is how you win," Mr Parker told the students.

He also said he was coming to terms with his Invictus Games experience and "felt privileged to be able to motivate people to see their own goals and give back to the community."

invictus games 2018 nathan parker northern rivers education northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Crime A WOMAN was found inside a North Coast unit with critical injuries and she died at the scene.

    'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    premium_icon 'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    News Surfer shares terrifying moment a shark attacked him

    'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    premium_icon 'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    Crime Alleged hospital syringe attacker's terrifying threat

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    Council News Concern approval will be a "green light for four-storey development"

    Local Partners