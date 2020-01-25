Never-before-seen Friends snap surfaces

Courteney Cox shares behind the scenes glimpse of the last episode of Friends. Picture: Instagram.

Courteney Cox shares behind the scenes glimpse of the last episode of Friends. Picture: Instagram.

IT'S 2004 all over again.

Courteney Cox has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the last ever Friends episode - sharing a throwback snap of the gang enjoy their "last supper".

And with lobster and steak remains littering the table, it looks like it was quite the last supper indeed.

Cox shared the never-before-seen group pic on Instagram today - 16 years and a day on from the date of filming the final episode.

The actress, who played Monica in the iconic sitcom, captioned the photo of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and herself: '"The Last Supper" before taping "The Last One" on Jan 23, 2004.'

The snap has of course prompted the never-ending Friends reunion questions to swirl again, as they have since the series ended.

Actor Matt LeBlanc, who played fan favourite Joey in the series, has previously opened up about how emotional he was filming the final episode - revealing on Norwegian-Swedish TV show Skavlan that it was so upsetting, he took up smoking again.

"I had quit smoking and the last episode, I started smoking again. It was very sad," he said.

Matt LeBlanc previously described being overcome with emotion while filming the finale of Friends. Picture: Warner Bros.

He went on to recall feeling like he would never top working in the series in his career.

"You know you like to think that your career is always going to go (up), and I think it was, and not in bad way, but I think it was hard to imagine success beyond that," the actor said.

"And it was this sort of closing of a chapter in all of our lives that was amazing. There's only five other people on the planet that know what that was like, to have been a part of (it)."

The cast of Friends worked together for a decade, as the show lasted ten seasons. Picture: Warner Bros.

Since the series wrapped 16 years ago, the six actors have remained close pals, with Jennifer Aniston sending Instagram into overdrive with her reunion snap last year.

Aniston, 50, shared a selfie with her co-stars upon joining the app that promptly went viral.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," the caption read.

Hours after the actress joined the social media site, fans were no longer able to follow her, so many moved over to Twitter to freak out.

In the days that followed, it was another detail in the photo that set tongues wagging.

Eagle-eyed fans were convinced they had spotted something else lurking in the background of the seemingly wholesome pic, taking to Twitter to make their discovery known.

Aniston was accused of revealing more than she intended in the photo. Picture: Instagram

Aniston's social media presence came after she commented on the possibility of the six actors reprising their roles in an interview with Variety.

"Our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us," she said of a Friends reunion.

"Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much … It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it's better this way, but we'll never know."

She later told Deadline they were "working on something".

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she said, according to Deadline. "So we're just trying. We're working on something."