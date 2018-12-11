Netflix series set to launch for Elsa Pataky

ABOVE: Aaron Jakubenko and Elsa Pataky in a scene from the TV series Tidelands. Supplied by Netflix.

SHE'S a well-known face for Northern Rivers residents, but Elsa Pataky is about to get her first big introduction to the rest of Australia.

The Spanish-born actor, who now calls Byron Bay home with film star husband Chris Hemsworth and their three children, stars in Netflix's first original Australian series Tidelands.

Premiering on the streaming giant on Friday, the 10-part supernatural crime thriller is set in a fictional fishing village inhabited by half siren/half humans known as Tidelanders.

After years working mostly in feature films, most notably her supporting role in the Fast & Furious franchise, Pataky returns to the small screen where she started her acting career more than 20 years ago. It's also her Australian TV debut.

"It goes quicker; everything goes so fast,” she told The Star during a visit to the show's set.

"In the movies they take their time, especially in the big movies when you are in a scene for days.

"You have to get back to that rhythm (of TV). I started with that but you kind of forget. It's been a challenge but I love it.”

In Tidelands, Pataky plays the sexy but equally dangerous Tidelanders queen Adrielle. Just like her character is a mother figure on-screen, Pataky played host to her interstate and international co-stars.

Filming in locations across southeast Queensland also meant she could also balance filming with school pick-ups.

"I've been telling them how beautiful Byron is and we spent a lot of weekend on the beach,” she said.

"One of the reasons I was really excited to do this project was being able to come (to set) and then I can get my kids from school. To be working and be a mum at the same time is great.”

