Netball’s back on court

ON COURT: Members of the Lismore District Netball Association U15 representative team excited to be back on court practising ahead of the competition re-start.

“EXCITING news, this is the biggest rollercoaster ride but netball is back.”

Lismore District Netball Association president Alana Turner said while the sporting lockdown was challenging, being able to run out on the court again is wonderful news not only for players, but also for the whole netball community.

“The lockdown had a huge impact on females in the region,” Turner said.

“From the NetSetGo youngsters right through to seniors, we have more than 700 players including a few boys in the junior ranks, ready to get back into the game.”

Turner said the representative program commenced playing on Monday evening while all clubs will resume on July 1 and games on July 18.

“For the young players who also choose to umpire for extra cash and increase their netball knowledge, it’s also good news,” Turner said.

“The last three months has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved in community sport.”

Turner said there is no doubt that parents – and partners – of netballers will also brief a huge sigh of relief when the players relish their freedom to run out onto the court.

“There’s all this pent-up energy ready to go,” she said.

“I think we will see some really exciting games ahead.”

Turner said like many other codes, the LDNA has been working very hard to plan for this (and formulate many contingencies) in order to ensure the safety of our members and wider community as we get players back on the court.

“Our netball community has been amazing, so patient and understanding,” she said.

“Now we can get back out there and play, everyone is so excited.”