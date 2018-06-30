Netball team scores dream goal

CARNIVAL CHAMPS: After a 12-year drought, the St John's College Woodlawn team played brilliantly to take out the 24th Marist Netball Carnival at Warragul in Victoria this week.

CARNIVAL CHAMPS: After a 12-year drought, the St John's College Woodlawn team played brilliantly to take out the 24th Marist Netball Carnival at Warragul in Victoria this week.

IT WAS 12 long years between trophies but a dominant performance by St John's College, Woodlawn saw the team take out the 24th Marist Netball Carnival in Warragul, Victoria.

Playing in cold temperatures the athletes maintained focus over the three-day 18-school carnival to beat local rival Catholic College, Sale, in the grand final 25-21.

Woodlawn Netball Coach Alisha Murphy said the team really put their hearts, minds and bodies on the line on the final day.

"The last match was really tough and went into extra time,” she said.

"At the end of the game the score was 17 all so with extra time of of three minutes each way, we finished the match with the 25-21 result.”

Murphy said the team had to really did deep to get through the qualifying final against a very determined squad from South Australia who were defending the 2017 title.

"We had to play Sacred Heart from Adelaide before the grand final, which we won 14-11,” she said.

"It was a low-scoring game and a really tough match.”

Over the course of the event the St Ohon's Woodlawn team played eight games a day.

Murphy said she knew going into the carnival her team were able to do the College proud.

"They have been training since the beginning of term one this year with weekly games and preparation, they also play in state and local netball so are very fit,” she said.

"We knew we had a strong team and everyone at the College is so proud they played so well as a team.”

Murphy said the Woodlawn team is managed by Fiona Fennamore and the players aged 15 to 18,comprise; Georgia Davis, Sarai Sandra, Mia McRae, Zoe Lawrence-Daly, Anna Kaeslin, Courteney Watson, Emma Clarke, Natasha Flanagan and Samantha Glasby, "went from strength to strength.”

"They hit the pinnacle and performed brilliantly,” she said.

"A total of 18 catholic schools from across Australia qualified for the event and the College is delighted with the result having last taken out the event in 2006.”

Murphy said the team also took on the support shown by their schoolmates as the grand final was live-streamed at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

"The girls showed amazing resilience, positivity and hard work throughout the entire competition and they were thrilled with all the positive comments coming in from the College,” she said.

"It was very exciting for the girls knowing the College was supporting them live.”