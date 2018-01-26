Netball legend and local woman Liz Ellis receives honour

NETBALL legend and local resident Liz Ellis has been named an Officer of the Order as part of the Australia Day honours list.

Ms Ellis received the award for her "distinguished service to netball as an elite player and coach, through support and advocacy for young women, as a contributor to the broadcast and print media industries, and to the community".

She is one of the most respected names in netball, with an 18-year elite career at a national and international level.

In 2009 Ms Ellis became a Member of the Order of Australia for "services to netball and the encouragement of women in sport".

She said this year's honour came as a shock.

"I was really honoured to receive my AM a few years ago, so I thought it was all over," Ms Ellis told ABC North Coast.

"You know you get to the end of your playing career and all the honours come and you get recognised, then you just go on with your life.

"So to open an envelope that gave me notification that there was an AO in the wings, it took me by surprise and it was really quite an emotional sort of feeling because it was such a surprise.

"There is any number of people out there who are providing encouragement to young women, especially to get them to play sport."