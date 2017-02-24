Netball champion to have breakfast in Lismore

BUSINESS owners in Lismore are invited to a special breakfast event with netball world champion Liz Ellis on February 28 to celebrate Back to Business Week.

The event is a NSW Government Business Connect Initiative supported by Lismore City Council, the Lismore Business Panel and Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Liz has a fascinating life story and as well personal experience as a business owner. We encourage local business people to take up this unique opportunity and join us for this very special event,” City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said.

"You will be treated to a delicious light breakfast at the Lismore Workers Club as well as enjoying the company and insights of one of Australia's greatest sporting talents - a woman with fierce determination to achieve the goals she set her sights on.”

Ellis is one of Australia's highest profile elite athletes and most successful netballers in history. She surpassed the record for most test matches played for Australia in 2005 and captained the Sydney Swifts and Australian Netball Team until her retirement in 2007.

Ellis' career highlights include three World Championships, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and four National Premierships (Sydney Swifts), as well as being named Australia's Most Valuable Player on four occasions.

In 2009, Ellis became a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and her achievements and philosophies on life have provided inspiration and motivation to thousands of people wishing to achieve their goals in life or business.

The Back to Business Week breakfast with Ellis is on Tuesday, February 28 at the Lismore Workers Club from 7am. Tickets are $15 per person. Hurry to secure your seat. Registrations are now open at www.lismorechamber.com.au