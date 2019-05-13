Milo backtracks after recipe shocker

Nestle, the company behind the much-loved brand Milo, is reverting to its original chocolate malt recipe.

It's only happening in New Zealand, though, after Nestle faced backlash four years ago when it changed the 80-year old recipe.

"We've had ongoing feedback that Kiwis missed the old taste of Milo, so we knew it was time to bring it back," Nestle business manager Anna Stewart said.

Ms Stewart said reverting to the original recipe was not a process the company took lightly.

"We knew it was vital to nail that classic taste, and we weren't going to stop until we had that perfected," she said.

Nestle faced backlash four years ago when it changed the 80-year old recipe in New Zealand Picture: Alamy

"Our absolute focus has been on recreating this much-loved flavour - and we're excited for Kiwis to try the new Milo Classic NZ Taste and let us know what they think."

The original-recipe Milo will go on sale from May 20.

WHY DID THEY CHANGE IT?

Nestle said the change in recipe in 2015 was to improve health benefits of the product, including adding vitamin D, B3, B6, B12 and removing the vanilla flavouring, vitamins A, B1 and magnesium.

The public was not happy with the taste following the recipe change. It caused outrage and many customers branded the drink "gross" and "disgusting".

Angry fans complained the new product tasted less chocolatey and maltier.

Back in 2015, Nestle spokeswoman Margaret Stuart said there were no plans to change the formula despite the protest and ongoing complaints.

Now they’re changing it back. The original-recipe Milo will go on sale on from May 20. Pic Nathan Edwards

News of the company finally reverting to the original formula will be music to many people's ears, especially followers of the Facebook page "Change Milo back to the old recipe".

The group of about 9000 followers has been pleading for a change of heart from makers Nestle for years.

Celebrity chef Chelsea Winter is thrilled the original taste will be making a comeback.

"Milo reminds me of my childhood. I loved Milo then, I love Milo now, and I'm pretty sure I'll love Milo for as long as I live," she said.

"I have fond memories of getting up at 2am to watch the rugby - always with a hot mug of Milo. Being pregnant it's one of the things I've craved, so not many days go by right now without a hot Milo made fancy with my milk frothier."