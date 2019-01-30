Menu
The Ned Kelly Bush High tea will be held at Geelong Gallery for the festival. Picture Rebecca Michael.
Food & Entertainment

Tablelands tea producer calls for taste testers

30th Jan 2019 12:20 PM

DO you consider yourself a tea fanatic?

If so, one of Australia's largest tea producers is looking for taste testers.

Nerada Tea, which is based on the Tablelands, is selecting 100 panellists to sample its Organic Infusions range, complete with recipes to make iced tea at home.

Successful applicants, who will be sent a selection of black and herbal teas, will need to share their thoughts about the range on social media.

The Nerada tea plantation, near Malanda, was planted in the 1950s using seedlings originally planted at Bingil Bay, near Mission Beach, in the late 1800s.

The farm is now how to more than 360 hectares of tea, delivering 6.6 million kilograms of fresh tea leaves to the Nerada Tea processing factory each year.

In 15 years, the Nerada tea range has grown from five products to 85, extending its range from black to green teas, white tea and a range of infusions.

To apply for Nerada's tea tasting team, head to www.neradatea.com.au/tasting-team.

