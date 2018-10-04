Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nepean Hospital in Penrith, west of Sydney, is in lockdown after reports of shots fired.
Nepean Hospital in Penrith, west of Sydney, is in lockdown after reports of shots fired.
News

Shots fired at Sydney hospital

4th Oct 2018 4:56 PM

THERE are reports of shots fired at a hospital west of Sydney, with the entire health precinct placed into emergency lockdown.

Police are responding to an urgent situation at Nepean Hospital in Penrith, after reports of a shooting at about 4.10pm.

According to Nine News, a man pulled a knife and was shot, however that is unconfirmed at this stage. It's not yet clear whether police or security shot the man.
It's believed the incident took place just inside the entrance to a hospital building.

 

The location of the shooting at a hospital, west of Sydney.
The location of the shooting at a hospital, west of Sydney.

 

Ambulance New South Wales is treating one person at the scene for a gunshot wound to the stomach, it's understood.

According to 2GB, the man is alive and under arrest. The Daily Telegraph reports that the man was a patient and began making threats while brandishing a blade.

All ambulance vehicles have been diverted away from Nepean Hospital to alternative emergency rooms.

 

 

Initial details are limited but emergency procedures have been enacted at the hospital, which is now in lockdown.

More to come …

editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    Serge Benhayon not a 'charlatan', court told

    premium_icon Serge Benhayon not a 'charlatan', court told

    News Lawyer says Universal Medicine founder sincerely believes his teachings and does not make medical claims

    Car and boat 'well alight' on Summerland Way

    Car and boat 'well alight' on Summerland Way

    News Traffic is affected in both directions as emergency services respond

    GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone

    Whats On From Dandyman to a 1990s Uke Night

    Feed bags are the latest fashion

    premium_icon Feed bags are the latest fashion

    Business From plain old feed bags to best selling carriers

    Local Partners