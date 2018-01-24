Neighbours star is now a detox darling

THIS week, Australian model and actress, Olympia Valance, known for her role as Paige

Smith in the popular Aussie soap Neighbours, encounters a physical and mental metamorphosis after a

one-week personalised detox retreat with Byron Bay Detox Retreats.

Olympia dutifully documented her one-week detox program on her social media pages, Facebook and Instagram and her Instagram takeover on Byron Bay Detox Retreats saw her share her transformative results with eager followers, sharing stories about her "waking up at 5:30am with so much energy”, it's important to "listen to your body” and that her "skin was looking great”.

Natalie Purcell and Olympia Valance Contributed

Founder, Naturopath and Head Facilitator of Byron Bay Detox Retreats, Natalie Purcell said Olympia was eager to check in for a full mind and body cleanse, so together they tailored the perfect one week detox program.

Ms Purcell said it was beautiful to witness the transformation of Olympia as she embraced her week of cleansing

and purification.

"Olympia is a gorgeous soul and left the retreat glowing from the inside out,” she said.

Olympia's one week program included an organic liquid fast with organic cold pressed vegetable juices, mineral broths, and is also taking detox supplements of heavy metal, parasite, liver and bowel cleanse and doing colonic hydrotherapy.

She also participated in sessions such as yoga, meditation, a naturopathic consult and follow up treatment plan, massage, chi nei tsang, daily infrared sauna, beach walks and other healing modalities.

"Fasting is one of the most powerful methods of healing. It allows the body and mind to rest

and the energy usually used for digestion is diverted elsewhere in the body for self-healing. It

brings increased clarity, a healthier mind and body and a stronger connection to spirit.” Ms Purcell said.

"A detox will leave you feeling, clear, light and energized. It's like pushing the restart button

on a computer.”

Detox retreat details

An exclusive group retreat at Byron Bay Detox Retreat, will set you back $2,990 per person, or for a more personalised retreat stay, like Olympia's, prices start at $3,900.

Retreat guests enjoy their stay in beachfront cottages where you can hear the waves crashing, with just a few short footsteps to the ocean, in Byron Bay.

The facility also includes access to meditation and yoga suites, an infrared sauna, and massage therapy rooms.

Located beachfront in Byron Bay and set in natural bushland. Byron Bay Detox Retreats offer a comprehensive naturopathic and holistic detox program, which focuses on not only the physical but also the mental, emotional and spiritual aspects.

To read more about the benefits of detoxing, juice fasting or cleansing or to book a retreat visit byronbaydetoxretreats.com.au or contact Natalie Purcell on 0458633869 or info@byronbaydetoxretreats.com.au

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ByronBayDetoxRetreats/

INSTA: https://www.instagram.com/byronbaydetox/