'Toe to toe, skin to skin' threat as dog act sees rocks fly

BARKING MAD: Kirryn Griffiths leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to several offences relating to a neighbourhood dispute. Ross Irby

ACCUSED of throwing rocks on his neighbour's roof at 1am, a disgruntled Kirryn Griffiths was apparently annoyed about a barking dog.

Police were called to a street in Redbank Plains about 1.15am by the neighbour, who told officers he was woken at 1am by the noise of rocks hitting his roof.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing told an Ipswich court the man saw Griffiths standing outside and yelling obscenities at him.

Minutes later the man again called police saying Griffiths threatened to jump the fence and assault him and his wife.

The officers arrived at the scene in Frawley Drive and saw Griffiths go back into his own house.

He refused to open the door for police, who then parked nearby to observe.

Sgt Laing said at 1.47am police again received a call from the neighbour and could hear a man yelling in the background.

The neighbour was saying "be reasonable", but a man's voice (Griffiths) was heard saying "shut your f***ing mouth. You ratted on me four days ago now you ratted on me. I want to go toe to toe, skin to skin but you'd rather call the cops".

At 2am Griffiths agreed to open his door to police but was belligerent to the officers.

Kirryn Shane Griffiths, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to three counts of assault/obstruct police on June 26; committing public nuisance; and breaching his bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Griffiths had relevant history from 2017.

Mr Hans said Griffiths had recognised that drinking out in bars got him into trouble and this led to him drinking at home instead.

Mr Hans said the incident that night arose from an ongoing dispute with his neighbour.

"He spoke to his neighbour about excessive barking of his dog but it go nowhere. And made a complaint to Ipswich Council," Mr Hans said.

"Intoxication played a part. He said the police yelled at him and that he'd be arrested.

"He understands he should have cooperated.

"He was sensible enough to confine himself at home when drinking."

Mr Hans said Griffiths had moved his family out of the rental house and in with his mother and was seeking to break the lease because he did not get on with the neighbours.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said intoxication was not an excuse and noted his previous offence where he completed a community service work order, and that he intended to move because of the disputes.

She fined Griffiths $1000.