Neighbouring waste facilities are helping Lismore City Council after a fire at their own centre. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

Neighbours lend hand during Lismore tip crisis

16th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
BALLINA Shire Council has asked its residents for patience at their Waste Centre as they lend a hand to Lismore City Council.

On their Facebook site, they posted people visiting the centre may experience slightly longer wait times.

It said: "We currently have some additional customers and extra waste from our Lismore neighbours whose Material Recovery Facility is temporarily closed due to a recent fire on the site”.

"We are encouraging residents to delay dropping off their waste or, even better, find another way to upcycle, sell or reuse your waste items.”

They offered the following tips to reduce waste:

  • Sell it and make a buck - Try Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree or eBay.
  • Give it away - Sometimes your trash is someone else's treasure.
  • Upcycle - Get creative, give it a makeover and re-purpose the item.

The council thanked residents for their patience and apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

Go online for more waste tips or for Waste Centre opening hours.

Lismore Northern Star

