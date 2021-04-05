Menu
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
Crime

Neighbours evacuate as ‘intense fire’ destroys home

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle O’Neal and Danielle Buckley
5th Apr 2021 10:39 AM
A crime scene has been declared as authorities investigate what caused an "intense" fire that tore through a Logan house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the single-storey house on Albert St in Logan Central at 11.56pm Sunday.

It is understood that two people lived at the house but nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski was on scene and said the "flames were quite intense" and neighbours had to be evacuated.

Mr Naumovski said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 1am.

A QFES spokeswoman said while the house was vacant, firefighters had noted there was a large amount of belongings inside.

It is believed the fire began in the kitchen area but quickly became well involved.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.50am Monday and investigators were this morning working to determine the cause of the blaze and if it was suspicious.

 

