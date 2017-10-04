27°
Neighbours foil robbery attempt of pub

RESIDENTS living near a pub near Byron Bay were quick to catch out robbers attempting to break into the building.

Manager of the Suffolk Park Hotel Motel, Mark Brown said police were called to the pub's bottle shop about 12.50am Wednesday morning after the residents foiled the thieves' heist, who fled the scene.

Mr Brown said one window was smashed in by a hammer causing a few hundred dollars worth of damage.

Tweed/Byron Police said a resident told them they sighted a parked older model red Mercedes sedan at Broken Head Rd where it is understood the attempted thieves made their way to the hotel on foot.

Officers have confirmed they would be forensically examining the scene later this morning.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Byron Bay Police, 6685 9499.

