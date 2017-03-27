Neighbours chase break and enter wannabes

NIEGHBOURHOOD Watch took on a whole new meaning over the weekend at Banora Point.

Neighbours witnessed two males opening a garage door of their elderly female neighbour's premises in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police were called at 1.45am after neighbours bravely chased the two males up the street.

Police arrived and arrested the males where they were taken back to Tweed Heads Police station and charged with break and enter.

They will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on the 3rd April.