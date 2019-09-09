Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Neighbour accused of bloody murder learns his fate

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Sep 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has found an Eli Waters man guilty of murdering his 75-year-old neighbour.

Frederick Ronald Sinfield had pleaded not guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to murdering Norma Ludlam in July 2015.

Ms Ludlam was found with significant injuries to her head, lying in a pool of blood.

She died in hospital four days later.

The prosecution argued Sinfield killed Ms Ludlam by hitting her twice in the head with an unidentified blunt object while she was lying on her bed.

The jury delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon, finding Sinfield guilty of one count of murder.

Sinfield will be sentenced in Brisbane on October 11.

editors picks fccourt fccrime frederick sinfield maryborough supreme court murder murder trial norma ludlam
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Emergency warning for Shark Creek blaze

    TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Emergency warning for Shark Creek blaze

    Breaking CRITICAL updates throughout the day as fires threaten the Clarence Valley

    Man accused of wife's murder moved to wrong prison

    premium_icon Man accused of wife's murder moved to wrong prison

    Crime Court told it may take days to sort mistake

    • 9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Disaster assistance available for residents in fire areas

    Disaster assistance available for residents in fire areas

    Politics Anyone needing financial assistance will be able to seek help

    • 9th Sep 2019 11:55 AM
    Byron Bay 'Beachie' on the market again

    premium_icon Byron Bay 'Beachie' on the market again

    News Iconic pub could be yours for $100 million-plus.