Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested during massive police raids across three states.
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested during massive police raids across three states.
News

Negotiations ongoing in case against alleged guns syndicate

Aisling Brennan
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Negotiations are ongoing in the case against a Ballina man who allegedly was involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland, and Victoria.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate’s illegal network.

Lismore Local Court received a letter from Mr Magri’s solicitor asking for an adjournment last month when the matter was briefly mentioned.

The court heard “negotiations are ongoing” and further time was required.

The matter had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions last year

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on April 14.

guns syndicate lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

        Premium Content Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

        News The matter refers to a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

        'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

        Premium Content 'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

        News Two people flown to hospital after alleged stabbing in Northern NSW

        GUILTY: How much social media prankster was fined for stunts

        Premium Content GUILTY: How much social media prankster was fined for stunts

        News Social media prankster in court over stunts on North Coast waterways

        Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        Premium Content Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        News Police will allege the man punched a Senior Constable in his face causing serious...