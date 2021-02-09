Negotiations ongoing in case against alleged guns syndicate

Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested during massive police raids across three states.

Negotiations are ongoing in the case against a Ballina man who allegedly was involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland, and Victoria.

Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate’s illegal network.

Lismore Local Court received a letter from Mr Magri’s solicitor asking for an adjournment last month when the matter was briefly mentioned.

The court heard “negotiations are ongoing” and further time was required.

The matter had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions last year

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on April 14.