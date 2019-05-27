Need a geeky mate to help with technology?

BE CONNECTED: Mark Law lends a helping hand during his free, 1½-hour workshop to customer Dash.

DOES the World Wide Web leave you scratching your head for answers?

Is navigating your desktop next to impossible?

Do you want to share photos with your family but have no idea where to start?

For all your tech questions, Mark Law at My Geek Mate has your answers.

Having only recently opened their doors in Ballina, My Geek Mate is here to help residents broaden their minds when it comes to technology.

In addition to the paid tech support, Mark now offers a free, hour-and-a-half digital literacy workshop for locals aged over 50 as part of the Australian Government-funded 'Be Connected' digital literacy program.

"Most libraries in Australia are doing it too so locals can always carry on their learning there, but librarians don't specialise in tech support like me," Mark explained.

"Also, once I've got seniors registered on the Be Connected program, they will always have access to the resources and online learning which is constantly being updated and expanded."

Mark's digital literacy workshops are aimed at increasing the confidence, skills and online safety of older Australians in using digital technology.

Launched on October 3, 2017, Be Connected has been delivering a range of resources specifically designed to support older Australians, with Mark delivering information on a range of topics such as staying safe online, sending emails and how to use Facebook and other social media.

My Geek Mate also offers personal tech support to people and businesses around the Northern Rivers, with things such as how to use your smartphone, tablet, Mac or PC, router, modem, printer and scanner as well as much more.

"Here at My Geek Mate, we differ from the traditional 'computer repair' organisations," Mark explained.

"We don't do any hardware repairs or sales but focus specifically on helping humans use machines."

With his extensive knowledge and friendly service, Mark is happy to help people out with any technical issues.

My Geek Mate is now open at 1/53 Tamar St, Ballina.

Call 0431 122 057 or visit www.mygeekmate.com.au for more information.