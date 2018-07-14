Necessity the mother of invention at camp show

Kaine and Alexandra Riley proudly display their Box Campers at Lismore Outdoor and Leisure Show.

Kaine and Alexandra Riley proudly display their Box Campers at Lismore Outdoor and Leisure Show. Francis Witsenhuysen

WHEN Kaine Riley was diagnosed with cancer and told he could no longer go camping, he found a way around it by inventing the Box Camper.

That was in 2010 and with the help of his wife Alexandra and years of developing his design, the Gold Coast couple officially launched the business full-time last year.

"When I became ill, my immune system was so compromised I couldn't sleep on the ground anymore,” Mr Riley said.

"I had to either do something else or give up camping, and we loved camping.

"We looked at camper trailers but we couldn't find anything that was fast and simple and inexpensive ... caravans at the time were too big, and there was no such thing as a hybrid caravan.”

Feeling defeated the couple began to do some research and came across the tear-drop trailer.

"The Box Camper is based on that concept,” he said.

"But we needed something comfortable, stable and that would go anywhere in Australia.

"So I designed it for off-road use, changed the shape a bit and made it more user-friendly ... it's light weight and compact and the convenience of a caravan, packaged into a camping trailer.”

Mr Riley said he was proud of how Box Campers had grown, since registering the business in 2014.

"It's really exciting,” he said.

"We originally built it for ourselves, but then we started travelling and people started asking 'Where does it come from?, 'Where can I buy one?' ... and it went from there.

"The RV market is growing so we thought we'd give it a crack and turn it into a real business. It's great.”

For the first time, the duo have brought their Box Campers to the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show.

"People's reactions have been really positive, " he said.

"We are loving this show. It has a more country feel, the people are really nice and lovely and it's great that it's a charity show.”

The Outdoor Leisure Show runs until Sunday at Lismore Showground.