WINNERS: Dunoon couple Janice and Greg Jansen are celebrating after their Rocky Creek Designs puncture repair tool won a gold Good Design award. Contributed
Business

Motorbike riders win award for useful invention

Jackie Munro
by
18th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
FOR Dunoon couple Greg and Janice Jansen using their own products on their bikes is a must.

The pair are avid motorcyclists who use their experiences from bike breakdowns to create inventions and products which they know will work.

"When we're out on the bike and we've got a problem, well, we have to solve it and that's where many of our designs come from," Mr Jansen said.

"Sometimes it will be from using something like a tyre puncture repair kit and coming up with ideas to refine and improve it."

The duo's Rocky Creek Designs business was recently recognised for its tyre puncture repair kit, which was awarded a Good Design Award by a jury of design specialists.

Mr Jansen said the pair were "amazed" to hear their product, the MotoPressor 4in1 Puncture Repair Tool, had won a prestigious Good Design Award Gold Accolade in the product design category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

"The puncture repair tool came about because there was just always something missing from the other kits," he said.

"You know the glue would go hard or there was no knife to trim off the ends of a plug. And obviously with a bike there is no spare tyre so you have to fix it there and then."

Mr Jansen said the MotoPressor tool, which is an innovative all-in-one tool opposed to a kit, had taken three years to develop.

"We went through many different variations of the tool, testing it out and making sure it was everything we wanted it to be," he said.

Good Design Australia CEO Dr Brandon Gien said receiving a Good Design Award at this level is a "significant achievement given the very high calibre of entries received this year".

"Australia's Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence, it represents the hard work and dedication towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately improve our quality of life," Dr Gien said.

"These projects showcase the brilliance of design and the potential it has to improve our world."

Mr Jansen said this was the business' first award, and he said the nice thing about winning the award was it showed the pair were on the right track.

"Customers will tell you how good your product is, but you just don't know just how good your product is until you put it up against other similar products," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

