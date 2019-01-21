Nearly half a century of saving little boxes of history

OUT OF THE BOX: John Whitten from Individual Home Loans has been collecting money boxes, model cars and Rugby League memorabilia for over 40 years.

JOHN Whitten has been collecting money boxes for over 40 years and describes himself as a "collecting tragic".

"I was a teller with the English, Scottish and Australian Bank, before they became the ANZ, and they had these cute little scotty dog money boxes," he said.

"The only way we could get the money out of them was by cutting their heads off.

"We had to stop doing it in the end because it was upsetting for the kids to watch that happening."

Mr Whitten has lost count of the number of money boxes in his collection.

"I've collected a lot more over the years than you can see here," he said.

"I've given away so many of them over the years.

"I recently gave away a Darth Vader money box to a boy who was a big Star Wars fan.

He said the rarest money box in his collection is the little black Donald Duck but his favourite was an orange astronaut.

"Anyone my age remembers when man first walked on the moon," Mr Whitten said.

"Before then, if you were suggesting something was impossible you'd say 'It's like man walking on the moon, its just not possible'."

He said money boxes were not as common these days.

"They used to give them away for free once," Mr Whitten said.

"But now if you don't have an account they won't give you one."

Mr Whitten said his own children aren't as keen on his collection.

"They don't want them, so one day they'll probably get dumped into a charity bin," he said.

"In the meantime I'll keep collecting them and giving them away.

"I'm a tragic."