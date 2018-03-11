Nearly $1 million in funding makes country life better

STRONGER COUNTRY: Member for Lismore Thomas George (centre) congratulates hard-working Rotary Club of Goonellabah members Bill Nardi, Brian Henry, Thomas George, Peter Grunert and Geoff Tomkins. The Club worked on the Kadina Park Project with Lismore Council.

TWO Northern Rivers councils will receive nearly $1 million each in funding to breathe life into local community projects as part of the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities fund.

Lismore City Council has received $961,033 and Kyogle Council has received $964,336 in funding.

On Friday Member for Lismore Thomas George announced the NSW Government's significant investment in Lismore and Kyogle will provide residents with improved facilities the whole region can enjoy.

For Lismore, Mr George announced the following projects will be funded; Kadina Park $101,063, northern area of Lismore Park $488,000, Thistles Park $171,050 and Hepburn Park $200,920.

For Kyogle he announced funding for; Greening Kyogle main street $100,000, Kyogle Aquatic Centre redevelopment $154,336, Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall revitalization $220,000, Kyogle Recreation Reserve improvements $100,000, Kyogle Amphitheatre stage $100,000, Kyogle All Active expansion $100,000 and Woodenbong Recreation Reserve improvements $100,000.

"This is fantastic news for Lismore, Kyogle and surrounding communities,” he said.

"Locals have been calling out for upgrades to facilities and I'm pleased these can now be carried out.”

Mr George said the Stronger Country Communities fund is one of the six funds that make up the NSW Government's $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is designed to improve economic growth and productivity through investment in regional communities.

"Stronger Country Communities funding is an investment in local infrastructure to improve the lives of residents and enhance the attractiveness of our region,” he said.

"This funding will help us do exactly that.”

Mr George said the NSW Government's significant investment will provide residents with improved facilities the whole region can enjoy as the Stronger Country Communities Fund targets smaller-sized projects that nevertheless have the capacity to make a big difference to the lives of country people.

"The NSW Government is committed to supporting the people of regional NSW, by investing in the facilities, parks, halls and playgrounds they need, want and deserve,” Mr George said.

Applications for Round Two will open March 12 and Council has been allocated $1.9 million.

Further details can be found at www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities