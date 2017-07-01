18°
News

National Disability Insurance Scheme rolls out in NSW today

Alina Rylko
| 1st Jul 2017 10:46 AM Updated: 10:54 AM
The NDIS is hoped to assist those living with a disability.
The NDIS is hoped to assist those living with a disability. AntonioGuillem

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will roll out across NSW today.

More than 54,000 people with disability have already joined the NDIS in NSW, with a further 60,000 expected to join in the 2017-18 financial year.

NSW Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams said this was an important milestone for people with disability in NSW, who have previously not had access to the Scheme.

People living in Northern NSW can now access the NDIS and will now have more choice and control over their supports, Mr Williams said.

"At last, people with disability throughout the State are at the centre of decision-making and are empowered to live the life they choose," he said.

Mr Williams said the NSW Government will also continue to provide information to people with disability, their families and carers to help them prepare for the NDIS.

"We will continue to work hard with participants and the sector to deliver an NDIS people with disability deserve."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  disability ndis

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

WORK is set to begin on the major expansion which will cater to the boom in independent retirement living.

VIDEO: Flood panel critical of "inadequate" communication

Aerial view Lismore of Lismore floods.

20 points made amid concerns over "plethora of post-flood" reports.

Sacked workers fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

Sacked Brunswick Fish Company staff look for work.

PHOTO GALLERY: First Johnny, now Aquaman to film on North Coast

Jason Momoa will grace the Northern Rivers again (after Blues Fest, Byron Bay earlier this year).

Decision made at hastily-convened Friday Tweed councillors meeting

Local Partners

Your chance to dive to a midget submarine

RARE opportunity to visit international heritage site.

Where to get your free nutella treats

Some of the tasty treats you have the opportunity to enjoy as part of the Nutella Road Trip 2017.

Nutella lovers flock to Lennox Head for delicious treats.

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 $600,000 to...

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors – A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!