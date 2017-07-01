National Disability Insurance Scheme rolls out in NSW today

The NDIS is hoped to assist those living with a disability.

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will roll out across NSW today.

More than 54,000 people with disability have already joined the NDIS in NSW, with a further 60,000 expected to join in the 2017-18 financial year.

NSW Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams said this was an important milestone for people with disability in NSW, who have previously not had access to the Scheme.

People living in Northern NSW can now access the NDIS and will now have more choice and control over their supports, Mr Williams said.

"At last, people with disability throughout the State are at the centre of decision-making and are empowered to live the life they choose," he said.

Mr Williams said the NSW Government will also continue to provide information to people with disability, their families and carers to help them prepare for the NDIS.

"We will continue to work hard with participants and the sector to deliver an NDIS people with disability deserve."