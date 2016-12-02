Awards celebrate local talent for 25 years

MOST WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy will be given away again next week to the best among our talented musicians.

STARS and long-standing music professionals have been part of the NCEIA Dolphin Awards.

Here is a list of 15 of the biggest moments from the past cermonies:

1991: Steve Gilpin from Mi-Sex won the award for Best Male Vocal. Gilpin passed away in 1992, and that is why the Best Male Vocal award has been named after him to this day.

Steve Gilpin from Mi-Sex won the award for Best Male Vocal. Gilpin passed away in 1992, and that is why the Best Male Vocal award has been named after him to this day. 1993: Jim Kelly from Australia's leading jazz-rock fusion band Crossfire fame won the jazz category

Jim Kelly from Australia's leading jazz-rock fusion band Crossfire fame won the jazz category 1995: Stephenie Grant won New Recording Talent and went on to be selected from over 1500 nationwide auditions to compete on Starstruck, which is aired on national television through the Channel 9 network, in April 2000 and won her heat.

Stephenie Grant won New Recording Talent and went on to be selected from over 1500 nationwide auditions to compete on Starstruck, which is aired on national television through the Channel 9 network, in April 2000 and won her heat. 1995: Grinspoon won the Rock category, going on to use their recording prize to help them step forward in their careers.

Grinspoon won the Rock category, going on to use their recording prize to help them step forward in their careers. 1995: Leigh James won the Pop category and then he went on to receive three more NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards. Leigh James has supported Kate Ceberano, The Black Sorrows, James Morrison, Renee Geyer, Marcia Hines and Brian Cadd.

Leigh James won the Pop category and then he went on to receive three more NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards. Leigh James has supported Kate Ceberano, The Black Sorrows, James Morrison, Renee Geyer, Marcia Hines and Brian Cadd. 1996: Guy Delandro won three Dolphin Awards. He has written music with such artists as INXS and Richard Clapton.

Guy Delandro won three Dolphin Awards. He has written music with such artists as INXS and Richard Clapton. 1997: Diana Ah Naid won three Dolphin Awards, including the new recording talent category with her debut single, I Go Off (June 1997), which peaked at No. 35 on the Aria singles chart.

Diana Ah Naid won three Dolphin Awards, including the new recording talent category with her debut single, I Go Off (June 1997), which peaked at No. 35 on the Aria singles chart. 1997: Song of the Year was won by Jodi Martin with When it Wants to Rain.

1999: Male Vocal winner Luke Vassella has become a multi-award winning artist.

FROM THE VAULTS: IN this image from the first NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards in 1991, the man on the right performed under an unmentionable stage name. Do you know who the lady in the photo is? Do you have any of your own classic photos from previous Dolphin Awards? Contributed

2002: Samantha McClymont won the Country Category and in 2005 she won the Starmaker quest at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. At the 2006 Country Music Awards, Samantha performed with her sisters as The McClymonts and 'stole the show'.

Samantha McClymont won the Country Category and in 2005 she won the Starmaker quest at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. At the 2006 Country Music Awards, Samantha performed with her sisters as The McClymonts and 'stole the show'. 2002: Album of the Year was won by Dirtgirl for Dirtgirl World.

Album of the Year was won by Dirtgirl for Dirtgirl World. 2004: New Recording Talent went to Scarlett Affection, who went on to get Triple J play in 2006 Unearthed.

2007: Album of the Year went to Marshall And The Fro, now performing as Mashall Okell, who has played Bluesfest and Woodford festivals.

2010: Tori Zietsch won the Youth award in 2010 as part of trio Kio Kids. She has now teamed up with Daniel Pinkerton to form Seavera, a band that has just hit one million plays online and will be playing live at this year's awards night.

Tori Zietsch won the Youth award in 2010 as part of trio Kio Kids. She has now teamed up with Daniel Pinkerton to form Seavera, a band that has just hit one million plays online and will be playing live at this year's awards night. 2012: The Mid North won Album of The Year and Country Song of the Year at the NCEIA Awards 2012.

The 25th NCEIA Dolphin Awards will be held at the Ballina RSL Club on Tuesday, December 6. Tickets on sale now.