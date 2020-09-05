NCAS swimmers make splash in and out of pool

The North Coast Academy of Sport with the support of Swimming North Coast, Southern Cross University and venue partner Trinity Pool Lismore are launching a Swimming Program for junior girls and junior boys, playing a vital role in the athlete pathway by identifying, monitoring and developing the skills of young swimmers within the region.

THE North Coast Academy of Sport has pledged its support for the future of swimming as it get set to launch a new program to boost the development of the sport across the region.

NCAS, in partnership with Swimming North Coast, Southern Cross University and venue partner Trinity Pool Lismore, said the program will play a vital role in the athlete pathway by identifying, monitoring and developing the skills of young swimmers.

From this Sunday, NCAS will run face-to-face pool and land-based sessions as well as online sessions for local athletes.

The sessions will be covering topics such as an introduction to sports psychology, strength and conditioning, healthy habits and balancing life as a sportsperson and student.

Coming in off a successful pilot program in 2019, general manager of NCAS, D'Arcy Van den Bossche, is thrilled the Academy is building on its momentum.

"The 2020 program will deliver a comprehensive suite of education, and skills and development support to athletes in and out of the water," Ms Van den Bossche said.

"Our partnership with Southern Cross University will embed sport and exercise science interns into the program, supporting swimmers with strength and conditioning and fitness testing,

"Head coach Simon Watkins will lead coach development opportunities for all involved to take back to their respective clubs, helping to strengthen and connect our regional coaching talent."

While face-to-face delivery will be monitored amid the current crisis, online sessions will be run throughout the program to engage athletes.

Specialist presenters, with a wealth of knowledge and expertise will cover the different topics, educating the athletes to further enhance their swimming training and competition.

NCAS has had huge success with the winter online programs that were launched in April 2020 and will hope that the swimming program will see continued growth in the online space.

The program offers athletes from across the region the opportunity to connect more frequently than they have in the past, while staying safe and in line with government recommendations. The program will run from September to March catering for eligible athletes aged 12-18 years old.