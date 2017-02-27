NBN should be rolled out by 2020 in Northern Rivers

NBN EXPANDING: An NBN base station is looking to expand its facility.

NOW the NBN website is clearer on what addresses, both home and business, will get their faster internet, Northern Rivers residents can better informed.

To get specific information you need to go to the website and type in your own address.

Residents may notice while their address shows NBN network is not available until a few years in the future, their neighbours across the road may already have it.

As an example, in Richmond Street, Woodburn one side of the street is being told they have NBN and can now contact a service provider to connect.

On the other side of the street, exactly opposite, neighbours there are told they will have to wait until December 2020 before they get the benefit of the service.

The type of connection and technology will also differ from place to place according to the solutions needed.

NBN's chief customer officer John Simon said they are making the network available to around 60,000 new homes and businesses each week.

"It's not until we are in the streets that we have a clear view of the technology available to individual homes so there are times where a different solution is determined to be better than that which was planned,” he said.

"The sheer size and complexity of the network build means there will always be a need for flexibility on our technology choice and service availability dates.”

Different technologies used

Fixed wireless connection for NBN Contributed

1. Fixed wireless - typically used in circumstances where the distance between premises can be many kilometres. In this circumstance data travels from a transmission tower located as much as 14kms from a premises to a rooftop antenna that has been fitted by an approved installer.

Fibre to the premises Contributed

2. Fibre to the premises (FTTP) - used in circumstances where an optic fibre line will be run from the nearest available fibre node, to your premises.

Fibre to the node Contributed

3. Fibre to the node (FTTN) - utilised in circumstances where the existing copper network will be used to make the final part of the nbn™ network connection, from a nearby FTTN cabinet or micro-node to your premises.

Fibre to the building Contributed

4. Fibre to the building (FTTB) - generally used when we are connecting an apartment block or similar types of buildings to the nbn™ network. In this scenario we run a fibre optic line to the building communications room - we then use the existing technology in the building to connect to each apartment.

Hybrid Fibe Coaxial Contributed

5. Hybrid Fibre Coaxial - used in circumstances where the existing 'pay TV' or cable network can be used to make the final part of the nbn™ network connection.

Sky Muster Contributed

6. Sky Muster - used for connecting some remote and rural locations. In this scenario a satellite dish is installed on the premises and receives the NBN network signal from the Sky Muster satellite.

The network is currently available to one in three Australians, will be half way complete by mid-year 2017, three quarters built by the following year and complete by 2020.