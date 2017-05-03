NBN rollout ahead of schedule for Wardell

NATIONAL Broadband Network (NBN) has announced network access in Wardell has been brought forward in response to rumours of a delay to the rollout of the network to 2020.

Originally fibre to the node (FTTN), the township will now be connecting to the NBN network via fixed wireless technology.

State Corporate Affairs Advisor, Marcela Balart said 350 local homes and businesses are expected to be able to connect from late July this year.

"Broadband through the NBN network will be made available 12 months ahead of projected schedule and ahead of the nbn rollout deadline of 2020," Ms Balart said.

Ms Balart said homes and residents will join more than 4,200 homes and businesses across the wider Ballina region that are already able to connect to the nbn™ network through the fixed wireless technology.

In addition, many premises in the area are also eligible to connect to the nbn through the Sky Muster™ satellite service.