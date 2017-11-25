NBN arrives to 3200 homes, businesses in G'bah area

Telstra's NBN van will be in Goonellabah this weekend.

AS PART of the NBN being turned on in the Goonellabah area, Telstra's NBN van will be open to the public today, with staff able to answer any questions people have about switching to the new network.

Telstra's area general manager for Northern NSW, Mike Marom, said 3200 homes and businesses will be able to access the NBN network via fibre to the node.

More parts of Goonellabah, along with Bexhill and Richmond Hill, will go live early next year.

"Individuals, communities and businesses are becoming increasingly digital-dependent,” Mr Marom said.

"The rollout of the NBN network will help Telstra to support this surge in data demand and allow locals to make their households smarter and their businesses more efficient.”

Mr Marom said residents had 18 months to to contact their chosen network provider to arrange moving over to the NBN.

After that, existing landline, data and internet services will be disconnected.

Got questions?

Telstra's NBN van, affectionately named "Bev”, will be in the Woolworths car park at Goonellabah today from 9am until 3pm.

It will be a fun day for the whole family.

As well as advice about the NBN, there will be three jumping castles, face painting and trials of Telstra TV and gaming consoles.

For more information, drop into your local Telstra store at Lismore Shopping Square, Cnr Brewser and Uralba Sts, Lismore; visit telstra.com/nbn or phone 1800 834 273.