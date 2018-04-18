Pelicans pull off NBA shock, take massive series lead

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis goes to the basket. Picture: AP

THE New Orleans Pelicans have done the unthinkable.

Before their series with No.3 seed the Portland Trail Blazers started, the Pelicans would have hoped to potentially steal one game from the first two on the road.

Instead, the sixth seed Pelicans head back to New Orleans up 2-0 and able to wrap up the series if they win both their home games.

Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, and Rajon Rondo starred again as the Pels downed the Blazers 111-102 in stunning fashion.

Holiday had 33 points - a playoff career-high - and was dominant defensively, as he and back-court partner Rondo again outplayed the more fancied duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The equation is simple now for the Blazers. Secure two road wins in New Orleans and close out their remaining home games, or face a first-round exit for the second consecutive season.