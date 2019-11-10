NBA madness equals bizarre 41-year first

Golden State Warriors D'Angelo Russell passed 50 for the first time — and still lost.

A massive day of NBA action has delivered some of the biggest highlights of the season as the league had a massive day.

Golden State Warriors star D'Angelo Russell continued life without Steph Curry with a career-high 52 point night despite losing 125-119 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not to be outdone, the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard nailed a game-high and franchise record with 60 points in his side's 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

While both men would have preferred the wins, the marks also marked just the second time in NBA history that two players have scored more than 50 points on the same day in losing sides.

The first time it happened was April 9, 1978.

For Lillard, he joined an exclusive group of seven other players to have scored 60 points in a loss, a list which is led by greats Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan who are the only players to do it multiple times.

Totaling exactly 60 points in his #Trailblazers meeting with the Nets on Friday night, Damian Lillard's team still came out on the wrong end of the score. With that, he joined 7 others on this list of hard luck losers pic.twitter.com/uoKs0NC7Lm — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 9, 2019

This is just the 3rd time over the last 20 seasons that two players scored 50+ pts on the same day, since 2000-01:

Feb. 21, 2003 Tracy McGrady, ORL & Jamal Mashburn, NO

Dec. 23, 2005 Allen Iverson, PHI & Vince Carter, NJ

Tonight: D’Angelo Russell, GSW & Damian Lillard, POR — Chris Miles (@chrismilestv) November 9, 2019

The results headlined a massive day in the NBA with plenty of big games to keep fans salivating.

This Day In NBA History:

Dame 60

D-Russ 52

Siakam 44/10

Luka 38/14/10

Trae 30/10/5

Jokic - GW

Bogdanovic - GW



Are you not entertained? — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) November 9, 2019

Lillard beat the buzzer with a three to hit 60 points but the Trail Blazers are on a four-game losing streak.

Asked about the slide, Lillard was his trademark relaxed self.

"It's just so early. I know that's the easy thing to say but we could very well win the next three and be at .500 and playing better basketball and it's like, okay here we go," he said.

"But right now, we're just not getting the job done down the stretch when it's time to win games … It is what it is. We've got to stay down, we can't fold.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after scoring his 50th point.

"The teams that keep working and stay together and keep our minds right even though y'all don't want to hear that, keep our minds right and not fold and stuff will start going in the right direction."

Damian Lillard with a franchise-record and career-high 60 points. Get that man some help — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 9, 2019

For the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr heaped praise on the starring performance.

"D'Angelo hit some incredible shots. … Played a fantastic game," he said.

Russell said he never scored 50 in a game before Friday. His previous NBA high was 44.

"It's not easy to get 50 in this league," Russell said.

In New Orleans, Pascal Siakam led his side to a win, equalling his career best 44 points as the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors dominated in almost every aspect of the game and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-104.

'OH MY GOD': BUZZER BEATERS BREAK HEARTS

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were flying high with an undefeated record through the first five games of the season.

Now, the side is sitting 5-3 with the latest dagger breaking hearts on the side's first night without Aussie star Ben Simmons.

Jokic won the battle of the bigs with Joel Embiid.

While it all started out well for the 76ers with the side leading 86-65 with 11:01 left on the clock, Nikola Jokic exploded late in the game, outscoring the 76ers himself 16-11 and drilling the deciding goal with a 20-footer with just over one second remaining, leading his side to a 100-97 win.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ!!!!!!!!!!



That's what you do when you're the BEST CENTER IN THE LEAGUE!!! pic.twitter.com/xX3HLsqdt7 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 9, 2019

Oh my God. How did Nikola Jokic make that shot? — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 9, 2019

Nuggets were down 86-65 with 11:01 left in the game...



Nikola Jokic outscored entire 76ers team 16-11 for the rest of the game from there.



Philadelphia went 4/17 from the field in that span. Jokic went 7/10. — Law Murray 💯 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 9, 2019

The crowd went wild, but again, it wasn't the only one.

In Utah, Bojan Bogdanovic hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to end the Milwaukee Bucks' four game winning streak with his own buzzer beater.

🚨 BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ FOR THE WIN 🚨



The Utah Jazz defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Bojan's clutch #TissotBuzzerBeater ⌚️#ThisIsYourTime | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/6oojBF977r — NBA UK (@NBAUK) November 9, 2019

Post-match, he told reporters he wasn't even supposed to be there.

"Mike (Conley) was supposed to be in that corner, but I asked him if he could go to the other," Bogdanovic said.

Joe Ingles faked a pass to his right and then threw it to Bogdanovic near the left corner - one of his favourite spots.

Ingles raised both his arms before the 3-pointer even settled into the net.

Players ran from the bench and mobbed a smiling Bogdonovic at midcourt with the Serbian star finishing with 33 points.

with AP

DONCIC ECLIPSES LEBRON

Take that Lebron.

Dallas Mavericks star and reigning NBA rookie of the year Luka Doncic has once again proved why he is one of the most exciting players in the league.

The 21-year-old Slovenian scored a career high 38 points despite his side going down 106-102.

While it brings the high-flying Mavericks back to earth, Doncic just keeps rising as he hit a triple-double, passing LeBron James' record for the most 30-point triple-doubles before the age of 21.

He also broke the Mavericks' record for 20-point triple-doubles, passing Jason Kidd for the franchise lead with 10.

