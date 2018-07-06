Menu
Ryan Broekhoff has been snapped up by the Dallas Mavericks.
Basketball

Boomers star joins flood of Aussies in NBA

by Michael Randall
6th Jul 2018 10:54 AM

MELBOURNE-born swingman Ryan Broekhoff is the latest Aussie to make it to the NBA.

Multiple US media outlets are reporting Broekhoff will sign a two-year contract worth $US2.4 million ($A3.2 million) with the Dallas Mavericks - the first season guaranteed - joining one of his childhood idols in German great Dirk Nowitzki.

Broekhoff, 27, has spent the past five years plying his trade in Europe, waiting to seize his chance in the big league.

The Russian All Star had some big offers on the table from Khimki Moscow and EuroLeague club Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

He'd also worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.

One of the best shooters in the Russian league last season, Broekhoff averaged more than 2.5 three-pointers per game on better-than 50 per cent shooting for Lokomotiv Kuban in the EuroCup.

He won the Russian League's three-point contest and made the All-EuroCup First Team, averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Broekhoff grew up in Frankston and attended the Peninsula School.

The 201cm 98kg forward joins a Dallas side that has reloaded with talent, adding Slovenian star Luka Doncic through a draft-day trade and athletic centre DeAndre Jordan from the LA Clippers.

Broekhoff's game has been compared to that of fellow Boomers' NBA player Joe Ingles, as both players shoot the three-ball well and are able to guard multiple positions, but the Utah Jazz forward possesses superior playmaking ability.

