Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The photo in question on Pieter Hanson's Facebook account.
The photo in question on Pieter Hanson's Facebook account.
News

Navy mum’s tweet causes son global humiliation

by Penny Burfitt
9th Oct 2018 6:10 PM

THE proud mother of a US Navy veteran has unwittingly embarrassed her son on a global scale, after her post about his struggled in a #MeToo world went viral.

In a since-deleted tweet Marla Reynolds praised her upstanding son who she said was living in fear of "radical feminists with an axe to grind".

The tweet came in the aftermath of the bitter war waged over Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the US Supreme Court, and US President Donald Trump declaring it "a very scary time for young men in America".

It's a sentiment the proud mother clearly agrees with, saying her "gentleman" son "won't go on solo dates due to the current climate".

The tweet featured an image of Ms Reynold's son Pieter Hanson in Navy attire striking a pose, accompanied by a caption featuring the now-viral hashtag #HimToo.

Mr Hanson appeared to disagree with his mother, distancing himself from the inflammatory tweet.

Following the fallout, he appeared on the social media platform under the handle @thatwasmymom.

In response to his mother's very public parental misstep he posted a photo recreating the pose, and denounced the #HimToo hashtag saying he "respects and believes women" adding: "Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realising it."

His brother had earlier come to his defence, saying: "My mom is crazy, he never said any of those things."

The tweet, however, had already unleashed an avalanche response from opponents of #HimToo, many who hilariously recreated the post to feature a range of alternate "sons". Among the best: the centre of our solar system, Norman Bates, Napoleon Dynamite and Brett Kavanaugh himself.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks himtoo metoo navy mum twitter viral content

Top Stories

    Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

    Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

    Weather "THIS cell may contain large hail and damaging winds but will also be very very lightning active with mainly cloud to ground bolts.”

    'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

    premium_icon 'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

    Crime She flew into a rage after being barred from a popular pub

    Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

    Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

    News Answering a few quick questions could give you a summer of fun

    Fake moustache used in fuel theft

    Fake moustache used in fuel theft

    Crime A man donned a disguise before allegedly attempting to steal petrol

    Local Partners