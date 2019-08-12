Menu
Left to right: Chief Petty Officer Cameron Schmid, Able Seaman Joshua Lee, Able Seaman Steven Palu, Petty Officer Ashley Semmens
Navy diver returns from service to walk Kokoda Track

by TESS IKONOMOU
12th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THERE'S no rest for a Townsville navy clearance diver who, after having returned from service in Afghanistan, will tackle the Kokoda Track for a cause close to his heart.

Chief Petty Officer Cameron Schmid lost his father, grandmother and grandfather to different forms of cancers.

He and four other divers will be completing the trek to raise money for Rare Cancers Australia.

PO Schmid said the organisation helped Australians when they were at their most vulnerable.

"Rare Cancers Australia is a great foundation that contributes information and ­resources to people who, through various reasons, can't receive assistance from the Government or are simply struggling with the burden of household costs that occur when someone in the family is really sick," he said. "Through the team's exposure of this walk, we hope to not only fundraise the ­required money but also raise awareness and help put a spotlight on the nature of rare and less common cancers, any of which could ­affect us as Australians into the future."

The team left for Papua New Guinea at the weekend.

