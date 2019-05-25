Nature wonderland to inspire young minds

JOYFUL: Children of Wyrallah Road Public School celebrate the opening of their new nature-based playground.

THEY say it takes a village to raise a child. How about a nature-based playground?

Thomas George certainly thinks so, that's why he came out of retirement for a day to open Wyrallah Road Public School's (WRPS) new outdoor play space last week.

The playground, which was jointly funded through the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Grants Program, culminates two years of work by the P&C Association.

And according to project coordinator, Charmaine Williams has been "a wonderful collaboration within the school and wider Lismore community.

"This project is about passion for kids play, connecting to and playing in nature, and learning about the environment. It also demonstrates the value of volunteers and a community working together to realise a goal,” said Ms Williams.

The P&C wanted to expand the existing playground equipment to include a space for younger students and reflected on how limited play in nature as become.

"Research indicates that children's 'nature-play' improves health and well-being, social and emotional skills, develops positive environmental attitudes and values, " said Ms Williams.

In the nature-based playground, children can journey through a range of experiences from adventure and active to quiet and contemplative play. The nature-based playground encompasses a tunnel and mound, yarning circle, forts/viewing platforms, sand pit, paths to journey on, riparian rainforest, koala forest and native bird garden. The dry creek bed weaves through the trees and children can cross over a wooden bridge, a log bridge or rock stepping stones. The yarning circle and forts have been designed for structured outdoor learning opportunities as well as informal play.

The area will also be used by after-school and before-school care, as well as students from Wilson Park, preschool students that occasionally visit from a nearby preschool, as well as use at community events. WRPS and its grounds are an important community focal point with regular school and special events held throughout the year.

WRPS students, principal, staff, Aboriginal Parents Group and Wilson Park School principal were all involved in the design of the project identifying their priorities as part of a drawing and creative writing competition and they also helped with the planting.

The project was also funded with a Sidney Myer Foundation's Education Small Grant, a small cash donation from the Lismore Workers Club as well as extensive in-kind contributions of professional services and donations of materials from local businesses. The WRPS P&C made a substantial financial contribution. Local contractors were engaged to complete the construction work. Timberplay, a company specialising in playgrounds, was engaged to complete the final stage of construction.

