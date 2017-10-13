Nature strip gardens on council agenda

IT'S a quiet revolution which is greening our streets and softening our hard urban landscapes.

Guerilla gardening on nature-strips was once considered the bane of local councils, but now Lismore City Council has put out its draft plans for urban streetscape gardens.

Lismore Home Garden Club secretary, Dawn Coles said her members were thrilled with Council being innovative on this matter.

"Nature strip and curb gardens beautify Lismore,” she said.

"Our club is all about making Lismore more beautiful and let's face it, most people if they going to plant out the front they keep it tidy, otherwise they would not bother.”

Lismore Councillor Vanessa Ekins said this is welcome news for residents who are keen to make their streets more attractive and encourage healthy lifestyles..

She said Council has developed these guidelines to facilitate the growing of food and other gardens on the nature strip / road verge adjacent to a residential property.

"One of the benefits of having this policy in place as it gives people framework, guidelines for both Council staff when answering questions and for residents who want to beautify their environment,” she said.

"I encourage everyone to look at the draft plans and give their feedback.”

Cr Ekins said the guidelines will ensure community safety and access to public space is maintained and the safety of pedestrians and road users is not impacted.

Obviously you have to leave room for pedestrians and visibility for cars leaving the property and you can't plant out the entire verge,” she said.

"Residents are encouraged to take responsibility for the area adjacent to their property boundary.”

She said residents are encouraged to work with Council to ensure compliance with relevant policies and regulations to achieve local environmental improvements.

A Council spokesperson said there is a growing awareness that urban agriculture can play a role in promoting healthy lifestyles, building a sense of community, adding to biodiversity, as well as encouraging local food production and distribution.

At the same time Council must ensure community safety, particularly for pedestrians and road users, and maintain its duty of care obligations.

